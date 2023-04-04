Federal agency uses UW research tool to shape national policy

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UW-Madison, once again jumping into the spotlight, this time to help a federal agency.

A data tool designed and developed by researchers at UW will be used by the Centers Of Medicare and Medicaid Services to help Medicare beneficiaries in under-resourced areas access health care more efficiently.

Dr. Ann Sheehy with UW-Madison Center For Health Disparities Research walks us through this new approach in the video above.

INTERVIEW: Federal agency uses UW research tool to shape national policy
INTERVIEW: Federal agency uses UW research tool to shape national policy
