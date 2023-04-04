Attanasio excited about Brewers youth movement; “We’re always trying to compete”

Brewers owner Mark Attanasio addresses the media at the start of the 2023 season.
Brewers owner Mark Attanasio addresses the media at the start of the 2023 season.(WBAY-TV)
By Adriana Torres
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WBAY) - While the brewers aren’t going through a rebuild, no doubt there is a youth movement starting. Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio is impressed with the 2023 phase so far.

“Craig Counsell says you never really know what the soup is going to be till- and the soup is tasting pretty good right now, in terms of the clubhouse tone,” Attanasio says. “We’re very hopeful, it was a good start, but it’s a long season.”

Rookies Garrett Mitchell, Joey Wiemer and Brice Turang are making an impact early. Another young guy still to come is top five MLB prospect and former Timber Rattler Jackson Chourio. But this organization always holding their breaths with young talent.

“Matt Arnold does not like me talking about this because he’s even more superstitious than I am,” Attanasio says. “So whenever his name comes up, he’s going like this, touch wood, touch wood.”

As for the vets, Attanasio addressing the contracts of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Willy Adames who all have one year of arbitration left before they become free agents at the end of 2024.

“I’m always optimistic, but I also recognize that the three of them are about as good as you can get at a sport in their positions. There’s the challenge of what those contracts would be. They’d be deservedly significant. We’ll see what the season and the offseason brings,” he says.

Milwaukee entered the 2023 season about $12 million under their payroll number from 2022′s opening day. That is about $109 million.

“We haven’t really had a budget in a long time. We try to get to a break even. We’re trying to always compete. I learned a long time ago, no one wants to hear an owner talk about losses. I want to give transparency of what we do. One of the fans said, ‘how about some cheese with that wine Mark?’”

As for manager Craig Counsell, who is in the final year of his contract, Attanasio saying they’d love to keep him, but Counsell has a family and sons to watch play baseball in college.

“He said the only thing he felt he had left to do in baseball is bring a World Series to Milwaukee, and that’s still a goal of his. We’ll see how he balances all that.”

