WIND, RAIN, STORMS, AND ICE ON THE WAY!

Mother Nature finally gave us our first widespread 50° day of the year... but she will take the warmth back just as fast as she gave it to us. A First Alert Weather Day is now in effect Tuesday afternoon and night.

Clouds fill in tonight and there may be a few spotty showers south of the Fox Cities. Lows will be in the 20s across the Northwoods with low to mid 30s farther south. Winds become northeasterly between 5 and 20 mph.

Tuesday is going to be cloudy, brisk, and cool with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Colder lower 30s are expected across the Northwoods. Winds may gust between 30 and 40 mph from the northeast during the day. The morning hours looks pretty quiet but moisture is expected to overspread our area by early afternoon. Locations in the Northwoods look like they’ll stay cold enough to support freezing rain into Wednesday morning. Up to 0.2″ may accumulate. This may lead to slick spots and a few scattered power outages. From the Fox Valley southward, cold rain and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Locally heavy rain and even a few isolated strong storms with high wind gusts and hail could occur. This activity may linger Tuesday night and the first part of Wednesday morning.

We’ll dry thing out by midday Wednesday as temperatures surge into the 50s and 60s for a few hours. A cold front passes and it will usher colder air back into the region by the evening. Wind gusts may be near or above 50 mph Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. This may also lead to scattered power outages across the region. Temperature cool into the 40s Thursday and Friday. Conditions moderate by Easter Weekend. Highs on Easter Sunday could get back into the low 60s but there is a late day rain chance.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NE 5-20 MPH

TUESDAY: NE 15-25 G30-40 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible SOUTH of the Fox Cities. Cool and brisk. LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Cloudy and windy. Rain & thunderstorms developing. Freezing rain NORTH. HIGH: 41 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Early rain & thunder. Brief warm up into the 60s. Very windy by afternoon. HIGH: 63 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Much colder and still very windy. A few flakes are possible. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light wintry mix. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

EASTER SUNDAY: Warmer with increasing clouds. Late day rain or thunder could occur. HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 54

