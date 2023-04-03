Sure sign of spring: Milwaukee Brewers home opener

Younger members of the team are already contributing to its success
By Adriana Torres
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Nothing says spring quite like the return of Major League Baseball in Wisconsin. The Brewers open their home schedule in Milwaukee Monday afternoon against the New York Mets.

And there’s nothing like opening day. The roof at American Family Field was closed and the energy was vibrating off the rafters, especially with the Brew Crew coming off a series win in Chicago.

Freddy Peralta is getting his first home opener start against a good Mets team, but what’s electrifying the team the most right now is the youth movement.

The rookies -- or freshmen, as they’re calling them -- have already made an impact in the lineup: Brice Turang, Garrett Mitchell, Joey Wiemer bringing the speed and defense -- and they’re scoring, too.

The guys say there’s some nerves for their first big league home opener at American Family Field, but the energy they’re bringing is what this team needs, and even the vets can appreciate that.

“So much fun to watch,” outfielder Jesse Winker said, “so much talent, G-Mitch as well. All four of those guys bring great elements to our team. It injects energy to the team. It’s fun to be a part of, and they’re outstanding players and you want them on your team. That’s how you win, by having outstanding players, and that’s an element they bring. It’s exciting to be a part of and it’s exciting to see.”

The Brewers have won 15 of their last 18 games against the Mets in Milwaukee, although last year New York took the series 2-1.

The opening pitch is at 1:10 local time.

