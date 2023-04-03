Report: Home sales declining, while home prices increase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New data shows buying a home is not getting any easier.

The latest report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association shows that home sales have continued to slide falling 28% in February compared to a year ago.

Over that same period the median home price rose 11%.

Michael Sewell president of the Realtors Association of Northeast Wisconsin discusses the latest report in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.