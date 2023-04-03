Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old in January.(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A teen in Kansas is behind bars as she stands accused of distribution of the fentanyl that killed another teenage girl.

The Abilene Police Department said they began investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl in January.

Officials said the girl had been found in her Abilene home and, after an autopsy, they determined she died from fentanyl intoxication.

On Monday, authorities said they arrested 18-year-old Daisy L. Skilling in connection with the investigation. Police said she was arrested on an outstanding Dickinson County warrant for the crime.

Skilling was booked on the distribution of a controlled substance causing death, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

She is held on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Amara, Sophie and Cecelia were just 11, 8 and 5-years-old at the time of their deaths.
Grief to grace: Wisconsin mother writes book honoring murdered daughters
CRPD: Social media trend helping to increase Kia and Hyundai car thefts during November
Almost a dozen teens, 13 to 17, accused of nearly 50 car thefts and theft attempts in Green Bay
Karen Lowe says she woke up to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing...
Car crashes into family’s living room, killing beloved dog
The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was involved in a crash, then fled on foot when a...
Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Manitowoc

Latest News

FILE - 1st Sgt. John Steed, right, leads military chants for troops from the Charlie 725 Main...
Lawsuit seeks records of toxic exposures at Uzbek air base
Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly are on the ballot for the Wisconsin state Supreme Court
Previewing the Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race on Tuesday
Previewing the Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race on Tuesday
In a January memo to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company...
McDonald’s temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs
President Joe Biden hugs Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., as he is greeted at Minneapolis−Saint Paul...
Biden pushes econ policy as Trump indictment gets attention