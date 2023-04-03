Oshkosh confirms Train, Better Than Ezra concert

Pat Monahan with band Train 2022
Pat Monahan with band Train 2022(Studio B Portraits - Brooke Clark | Studio B Portraits - Brooke Clar)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Oshkosh says it’s secured a deal to host a concert with Train and Better Than Ezra at the Leach Amphitheatre this summer.

The Train with Better Than Ezra concert will take place August 6 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are already on sale through Ticketmaster for $45 to $75.

“The Oshkosh Parks Department is working directly with FM Entertainment to ensure that all necessary arrangements are set for the event.” City Manager Mark Rohloff announced Monday.

Last week, the city, which owns and operates the Leach Amphitheater, said it was aware of publicity surrounding the concert but the concert organizer hadn’t secured the use of the facility or even submitted an application.

“The city is pleased to see another event added to a long lineup of events at the Leach Amphitheater,” Rohloff said in Monday’s announcement.

The Leach Amphitheater can accommodate about 7,500 people, according to the Visit Oshkosh website.

Train has released 9 studio albums, most recently “AM Gold” last year. The band from San Francisco is known for songs such as “Meet Virginia,” “Drops of Jupiter,” “Calling All Angels,” and “Hey Soul Sister.”

Better Than Ezra, an alternative rock band from New Orleans, has produced 8 studio albums. Their song list includes “Good” and “Crazy Lucky,” and they gained more followers when their song “Breathless” was covered by Taylor Swift.

