Multiple tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin on March 31

Southern Wisconsin (WSAW) - The National Weather Service in Milwaukee has confirmed at least nine tornadoes that impacted Dane, Jefferson, Green, Rock & Walworth Counties on Friday night, March 31 from approximately 7:00 PM to 8:15 PM. This includes 7 EF-0 tornadoes with max winds of 80 mph and 2 EF-1 tornadoes with max winds of 100 mph. Additional storm surveys are scheduled to be done in Iowa County, where damage was reported from strong winds associated with severe storms. No fatalities or injuries have been reported from this outbreak of severe storms.

The Sparks' garage was leveled following Friday's severe weather. (WMTV)

While North Central Wisconsin was dealing with heavy rain and mostly garden variety storms Friday night north of a warm front, more unstable weather conditions were found in southern and southeast Wisconsin Friday night as a cold front and low pressure tracked through the region. Severe storms produced damaging winds, hail, and several tornadoes to the south of the warm front, which was located near the I-90/94/39 corridor. Tornadoes of EF-0 to EF-1 intensity have been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

As of April 2, 2023, there have been 9 confirmed tornadoes this year in Wisconsin. (WSAW)

The first tornado was found to have occurred in Beloit (Rock County) near the Merrill Park area just after 7:45 PM Friday. Damage was noted to numerous trees on the east side of the city in the Turtle area, crossing I-39, then dissipating in a field. The twister was on the ground for 3.8 miles and was up to 100 yards wide.

An EF-0 tornado impacted Beloit on March 31, 2023. (WSAW)

Two additional tornadoes were confirmed in Walworth County just to the ENE of Sharon near the Illinois state line and W of Como, near Lake Como. Both of these tornadoes were EF-0 with max winds of 80 mph. The twister near Sharon took place around 8 PM and was on the ground for 10.4 miles, with a max width of 150 yards. Damage to a few barns and a number of large trees was reported as the tornado passed near the southern end of Delavan Lake. The tornado near Como occurred at 8:10 PM. It was on the ground for 6.1 miles with a max width of one and a half football fields. Damage to a storage facility and a few uprooted trees was observed in the impacted area.

An EF-0 tornado impacted locations near Sharon on March 31, 2023. (WSAW)

The 4th tornado, also found in Walworth County was south of Whitewater. This EF-0 twister was on the ground for nearly 5 miles over 6 minutes and was as wide at five football fields. Many trees were snapped, ripped apart, or uprooted. There was also minor damage to a house in the tornado’s path.

Tornado in Walworth County, south of Whitewater on March 31, 2023. (WSAW)

A cluster of tornadoes was also confirmed in Green & Rock Counties near Juda, Albany, and north of Broadhead. The two EF-0 tornadoes were 175 yards wide and on the ground from 3 to 6 miles over 10 to 18 minutes. The EF-1 tornado was 350 yards wide and covered nearly 10 miles in 25 minutes. Much of the damage was done to trees in these areas, along with snapped power poles, plus roof and facia damage to houses or outbuildings.

Tornadoes in Green & Rock Counties on March 31, 2023. (WSAW)

The 8th tornado was in eastern Dane County to the east of Stoughton. This tornado was on the ground for 10 minutes, covering a little over 4 miles, and was 350 yards wide. Trees were snapped, topped, and uprooted, with two power poles snapped. Sheet metal was carried approximately 400 yards downstream from its original location.

Tornado in Dane County, east of Stoughton on March 31, 2023. (WSAW)

The tornado in Jefferson County was near Lake Ripley. It was on the ground for a little over 1 mile and was up to 50 yards wide. Damage was done to a fence, numerous trees, along with a shed being destroyed, as well as minor damage to a house.

Tornado in Jefferson County, near Lake Ripley on March 31, 2023. (WSAW)

Through April 2, 2023, there have been 9 tornadoes in Wisconsin this year. Since 1950, only 26 tornadoes have been recorded during the month of March.

With the recent 9 tornadoes in SE, there have now been 26 total in the month of March since 1950. (WSAW)

