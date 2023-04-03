McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new flavor of McFlurry is hitting McDonald’s menu for a limited time.

The fast-food chain announced the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be available at participating locations nationwide starting April 12 until supplies last.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.

In a news release, McDonald’s said the fruity flavor is dropping just in time for spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Amara, Sophie and Cecelia were just 11, 8 and 5-years-old at the time of their deaths.
Grief to grace: Wisconsin mother writes book honoring murdered daughters
CRPD: Social media trend helping to increase Kia and Hyundai car thefts during November
Almost a dozen teens, 13 to 17, accused of nearly 50 car thefts and theft attempts in Green Bay
Karen Lowe says she woke up to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing...
Car crashes into family’s living room, killing beloved dog
The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was involved in a crash, then fled on foot when a...
Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Manitowoc

Latest News

New data shows buying a home is not getting any easier.
Report: Home sales declining, while home prices increase
U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that...
US Marshals: Carjacking suspect left double amputee on train tracks to die
Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Ex-Hoosiers coach Bob Knight out of hospital, son says
New data shows buying a home is not getting any easier.
Report: Home sales declining, while home prices increase
Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months