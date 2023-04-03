FINALLY, LOTS OF MILD 50s THIS AFTERNOON!

Today looks like the warmest day so far this year. Most of our afternoon highs will be in the 50s, with some 40s in the Northwoods where there’s still lots of snow on the ground. Up until today, Green Bay hasn’t reached 50 degrees this year, so today’s weather will be a treat. However, it would be wise to temper your excitement for these milder temperatures because we’ll also be dealing with a brisk west-southwest wind.

While clouds are floating through Wisconsin, today looks partly sunny. A weak front will produce showers across southern Wisconsin. Some of these afternoon and evening showers may glance through the southern Fox Valley and areas just south of Highway 10. Areas farther north will stay dry.

Our next big weathermaker is another spring storm coming through during the midweek. Showers and thunderstorms will push into the area late tomorrow and through early Wednesday. It should be cold enough for light freezing rain for areas NORTH of Green Bay. Untreated surfaces may become icy Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, storms may become strong to severe across the southern half of the state. Similar to last Friday, these storms may also have hail, high winds and even isolated tornadoes. We’re expecting this severe weather to stay just south of our area, but it will be close enough for us to watch the situation closely.

As the rain ends Wednesday morning, fierce south winds may gust as high as 50 mph! But that wind will bring in a blast of even warmer weather. High temperatures on Wednesday may reach the 60s. In fact, the temperatures will be up and down all the way through Easter Sunday... It looks like spring-like weather is trying to fight it’s way into northeast Wisconsin in the days ahead!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: NE 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: Partly sunny. Mild, but brisk. Late showers SOUTH. HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers SOUTH. Cool and brisk. LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Cloudy and windy. Late rain and thunderstorms. Freezing rain possible NORTH. HIGH: 41 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Rain ends, then clearing. Quite windy and warmer! Turning colder at night. HIGH: 63 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Much colder and blustery. Clouds thicken. HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A spotty wintry mix at NIGHT in the Northwoods. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 45

EASTER SUNDAY: Warmer with increasing clouds. Showers at night. HIGH: 61

