Bigger high-resolution video screens installed at Lambeau Field

Crews are busy installing some new features, including some very noticeable video boards.
By Emily Reilly
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You may have noticed some construction happening around Lambeau Field this offseason. Crews are busy installing some new features, including some very noticeable video boards.

Since February crews have been working on new projects to improve the fan experience at Lambeau Field. Installing the structural steel for bigger 4k video boards just started this week above the north and south endzones of the stadium.

“When they walk into the stadium, they’re going to see two boards. One on the north end, one on the south end. They have grown from 110 feet by 48 feet to 228x48 feet,” said Mike Moynihan.

Moynihan, the director of facility operations for the Packers, says it’s the first stadium in the NFL to add video boards of this scale. Crews say it will be at least a few more months before the video boards are finished.

“Our off season came a little earlier this year, which we’re not used to, but it does help construction,” said Moynihan.

Scoreboards on the east and west sides of Lambeau are also being expanded to 75 feet long. Along with the video boards, there’s also an on-going concourse renovation project.

Crews are installing grab-and-go concessions on the third level of the stadium. Moynihan says it will cut down the time fans spend away from their seats during a game.

“So, you walk in, you see your drinks, you see your food, you see your dry goods. You grab you take your credit card, you hit the POS and you go,” Moynihan explained.

Moynihan says all construction projects will be complete before the start of the 2023 pre-season.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Amara, Sophie and Cecelia were just 11, 8 and 5-years-old at the time of their deaths.
Grief to grace: Wisconsin mother writes book honoring murdered daughters
CRPD: Social media trend helping to increase Kia and Hyundai car thefts during November
Almost a dozen teens, 13 to 17, accused of nearly 50 car thefts and theft attempts in Green Bay
Karen Lowe says she woke up to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing...
Car crashes into family’s living room, killing beloved dog
The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was involved in a crash, then fled on foot when a...
Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Manitowoc

Latest News

Spending in Wisconsin Supreme Court race tops $42 million
DEBRIEF: Supreme Court race final push in Wisconsin
CRPD: Social media trend helping to increase Kia and Hyundai car thefts during November
Almost a dozen teens, 13 to 17, accused of nearly 50 car thefts and theft attempts in Green Bay
Almost a dozen teens, 13 to 17, accused of nearly 50 car thefts and theft attempts in Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Teens charged in series of Green Bay auto thefts
Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach took to the Aging and Disability Resource Center to...
Autism Acceptance Month in Brown County
Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach took to the Aging and Disability Resource Center to...
Autism Acceptance Month in Brown County