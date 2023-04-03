Bigger high-resolution video screens installed at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You may have noticed some construction happening around Lambeau Field this offseason. Crews are busy installing some new features, including some very noticeable video boards.

Since February crews have been working on new projects to improve the fan experience at Lambeau Field. Installing the structural steel for bigger 4k video boards just started this week above the north and south endzones of the stadium.

“When they walk into the stadium, they’re going to see two boards. One on the north end, one on the south end. They have grown from 110 feet by 48 feet to 228x48 feet,” said Mike Moynihan.

Moynihan, the director of facility operations for the Packers, says it’s the first stadium in the NFL to add video boards of this scale. Crews say it will be at least a few more months before the video boards are finished.

“Our off season came a little earlier this year, which we’re not used to, but it does help construction,” said Moynihan.

Scoreboards on the east and west sides of Lambeau are also being expanded to 75 feet long. Along with the video boards, there’s also an on-going concourse renovation project.

Crews are installing grab-and-go concessions on the third level of the stadium. Moynihan says it will cut down the time fans spend away from their seats during a game.

“So, you walk in, you see your drinks, you see your food, you see your dry goods. You grab you take your credit card, you hit the POS and you go,” Moynihan explained.

Moynihan says all construction projects will be complete before the start of the 2023 pre-season.

