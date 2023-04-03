Autism Acceptance Month in Brown County

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach took to the Aging and Disability Resource Center to proclaim the month of April as Autism Awareness Month.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach took to the Aging and Disability Resource Center to proclaim the month of April as Autism Awareness Month.

Streckenbach relayed the importance of not only listening and acknowledging those with autism in Brown County, but also to properly accommodate support people on the spectrum throughout their lives.

According to the CDC, one in every 50 people in the state of Wisconsin are on the spectrum.

Kirsten Cooper of the Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin also took to the stage to explain the impact that both acceptance and awareness will have on those in the community who live with autism.

“Awareness is understanding that autism impacts the way people experience and interact with the world. Acceptance is when we stop expecting people with autism to change to fit with our communities. But we start changing our communities to be more inclusive,” said Cooper.

The Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin will also be holding its 34th Annual Conference at the KI Convention Center later this month.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Amara, Sophie and Cecelia were just 11, 8 and 5-years-old at the time of their deaths.
Grief to grace: Wisconsin mother writes book honoring murdered daughters
CRPD: Social media trend helping to increase Kia and Hyundai car thefts during November
Almost a dozen teens, 13 to 17, accused of nearly 50 car thefts and theft attempts in Green Bay
Karen Lowe says she woke up to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing...
Car crashes into family’s living room, killing beloved dog
The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was involved in a crash, then fled on foot when a...
Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Manitowoc

Latest News

Spending in Wisconsin Supreme Court race tops $42 million
DEBRIEF: Supreme Court race final push in Wisconsin
CRPD: Social media trend helping to increase Kia and Hyundai car thefts during November
Almost a dozen teens, 13 to 17, accused of nearly 50 car thefts and theft attempts in Green Bay
Almost a dozen teens, 13 to 17, accused of nearly 50 car thefts and theft attempts in Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Teens charged in series of Green Bay auto thefts
Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach took to the Aging and Disability Resource Center to...
Autism Acceptance Month in Brown County