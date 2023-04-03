Autism Acceptance Month in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach took to the Aging and Disability Resource Center to proclaim the month of April as Autism Awareness Month.

Streckenbach relayed the importance of not only listening and acknowledging those with autism in Brown County, but also to properly accommodate support people on the spectrum throughout their lives.

According to the CDC, one in every 50 people in the state of Wisconsin are on the spectrum.

Kirsten Cooper of the Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin also took to the stage to explain the impact that both acceptance and awareness will have on those in the community who live with autism.

“Awareness is understanding that autism impacts the way people experience and interact with the world. Acceptance is when we stop expecting people with autism to change to fit with our communities. But we start changing our communities to be more inclusive,” said Cooper.

The Autism Society of Greater Wisconsin will also be holding its 34th Annual Conference at the KI Convention Center later this month.

