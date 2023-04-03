3 hurt when 2 motorcycles collide in Dodge County

PORTLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Two motorcycles collided on County Highway T near Stark Road in the town of Portland, leaving three people injured.

Deputies learned a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle driven by a 33-year-old man from Waterloo was heading northbound on County Highway T when he crashed into another 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, also heading north. The Harley was driven by a 28-year-old man from Marshall carrying one passenger.

The operator of the Suzuki was ejected and suffered serious injuries. The operator of the Harley Davidson motorcycle had minor injuries, while his passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Marshall, suffered injuries after being thrown from the machine. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

The driver of the Suzuki was flown by UW-Health Med Flight helicopter to UW-Hospital in Madison due to his injuries.

Everyone is expected to recover.

No helmets were worn by anyone involved, and alcohol is a factor in this crash, deputies say.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene at about 7:45 p.m. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash.

