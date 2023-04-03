3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Update on the latest space news!
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This segment is the latest on space!
In this segment, Brad talks about NASA announcing ARTEMIS 2 astronauts.
He also discusses the Boeing Starliner, the leaky Soyuz capsule returning to Earth, and two updates on Mars: The Mars Perseverance Rover’s new mission and an update on the Mars helicopter.
