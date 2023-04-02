Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Manitowoc

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were hurt following a crash in Manitowoc. Police are investigating but say they believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday, April 1 in the area of S. 10th Street and Madison Street. A driver in a car traveling westbound through the intersection was hit by a pick up truck traveling southbound on on S. 10th Street.

The Manitowoc Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to free the passenger from the car. The passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital, treated and released. The driver of the car was then arrested and is being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on charges related to the crash. Officials saying alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck reported no injuries from the crash.

