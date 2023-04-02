Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Manitowoc

Alcohol believed to be a factor in crash
The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was involved in a crash, then fled on foot when a...
The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was involved in a crash, then fled on foot when a trooper arrived. He was taken into custody without incident.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were hurt following a crash in Manitowoc. Police are investigating but say they believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday, April 1 in the area of S. 10th Street and Madison Street. A driver in a car traveling westbound through the intersection was hit by a pick up truck traveling southbound on on S. 10th Street.

The Manitowoc Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life to free the passenger from the car. The passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver also suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital, treated and released. The driver of the car was then arrested and is being held at the Manitowoc County Jail on charges related to the crash. Officials saying alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck reported no injuries from the crash.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Raye in court
Former Brown County employee sentenced for stealing county funds
Robert Solberg and Joshua Taylor. Photos: Brown County Jail
Second man convicted in federal odometer tampering scheme
A Wausaukee man arrested for his seventh OWI arrest. Story filed: March 23, 2023.
Wausaukee man sentenced after 7th OWI conviction
A 15-year-old rhino named Jontu has been euthanized at a Nebraska zoo due to health...
Zoo announces death of beloved 15-year-old rhinoceros
A 7-year-old dog named Sophie has been adopted after spending nearly a year at an animal shelter.
‘We did it’: Longtime shelter dog, Sophie, finally finds forever home

Latest News

Income Tax Return
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: IRS and Social Security scams increasing
Forensics trophies in Oshkosh
One thousand students from all over Wisconsin were hoping to win a trophy
Quieter and bit warmer weather will head our way
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Calm days ahead, slight warming trend
Forensics trophies in Oshkosh
Oshkosh schools host state forensics tournament