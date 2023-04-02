Train show at Titletown attracts big crowd

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The event has been going on for 20 years, dating back to 2002 when it first took place in the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena.

On April 1st and 2nd of 2023, more than 108 vendors were on hand, catering to people both experienced and new to the hobby. It was the third time the event took place at the KI Convention Center.

Visitors said it’s a great family event, featuring displays and at the same time it’s seen as a great inspiration to shop and come up with new ideas.

“It’s not a traditional hobby of what you might think of, you know, whether it’s card collecting or pokemon or you know stamp collecting or any of that kind of thing. It’s a hobby with a variety of interests in it. It’s not just for people who like trains,” said Todd Bushmaker, Titletown Train Show Director.

Next year’s event is already scheduled: It’ll take place on May 4th and 5th, 2024, at the KI Convention Center.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.