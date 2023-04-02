PASSING RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS TODAY

Our Palm Sunday starts of with some sun, but it will disappear behind a batch of clouds. As a warm front pushes into Wisconsin, we’ll get some passing rain and snow showers. Any mixed precipitation we get today will be relatively brief and light. We might even get back into some late-day sun, so today’s skies will be changeable.

You’ll also notice a breezy south wind picking up into the afternoon. With wind gusts over 30 mph, our high temperatures will rise into the 40s. Some spots along the Upper Michigan border and in Door County will only reach the upper 30s. Meanwhile, some folks in central Wisconsin should sneak into the lower 50s late in the day.

For the first time this year, Green Bay and most of northeast Wisconsin will be in the mild 50s tomorrow. Your Monday will have major melting of our current snowpack, but temperatures will turn colder again Monday night.

Then, our focus turns to yet another strong spring storm that will move through the region. It looks like we’ll get more soaking rain and thunderstorms late Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. Some thunderstorms across southern Wisconsin could become severe during this time period. Meanwhile, accumulating wet snow is possible Tuesday evening across the Northwoods. Everyone will deal with plenty of wind as this weathermaker blows through the region... Stay tuned to forecast updates as this storm system gets closer!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-25+ MPH

MONDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Variable clouds. Passing rain & snow showers. Turning breezy. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cool and brisk. LOW: 34

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Mild, with less wind. HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy with late rain and thunder. Wet snow possible NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Early thunder, then warmer with afternoon sun. Quite windy! HIGH: 58 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Cloudy, colder and windy. Flakes FAR NORTH. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A spotty wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: An early wintry mix, then afternoon sun. HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 56

