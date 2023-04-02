MORE SUN AND LIGHTER WIND THIS AFTERNOON

Much lighter winds compared to the afternoon and clear skies will set up a chilly night across Wisconsin... especially for northern parts of the state which saw the heaviest snowfall. Look for lows in the teens and 20s around the Fox Valley, with some single digits across the Northwoods. Another batch of light snow or mix is possible on Sunday, generally across the northern half of the area. Highs on Sunday will range from the upper 30s to low 40s NORTH to the low 50s SOUTHWEST. Southerly winds may gust up to around 30 mph at times.

We have an active pattern shaping up heading into the work week and temperatures will remain on a roller coaster ride. Monday looks like one of the nicer days this week. The wind will be lighter and highs will reach into the 50s despite more clouds than sun. Another powerful weathermaker is on track for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Rain and thunder should develop by Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning. Gusty winds develop again too. The tradeoff? Milder air that may reach at least the mid 50s for a brief spell. A few snow flakes or snow showers may return Wednesday afternoon and Thursday as cooler air blows back in. Friday looks mostly sunny with less wind and highs in the upper half of the 40s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: S 10-20 G30 MPH

MONDAY: W 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lighter winds. LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder and breezy. A spotty mix NORTH. HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Milder and not as windy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers developing, with storms possible at night. Mix possible north. HIGH: 44 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Early rain & thunder with strong winds. Some snow possible FAR NORTH. HIGH: 55 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Breezy and mostly cloudy. Northern flakes. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Spotty showers? HIGH: 50

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.