MILDER TO START THE WEEK BUT ANOTHER BIG STORM IS COMING

A few isolated Sunday evening showers are possible tonight. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds will ease a bit.

Our Monday should FINALLY feel a little more spring-like area wide. Temperatures are expected to get above 50° in many spots, including Green Bay. If this happens it will be the first time this year in Titletown. It won’t be as windy but there will be more clouds as the day goes on.

Another powerful storm system will affect the Great Lakes region Tuesday through Thursday. Our northern areas may deal with an icy mix or snow while areas farther south get heavy rain and even the chance of thunderstorm activity. The best chance of severe weather still looks to be across southern Wisconsin... but some strong storms with hail can’t be totally ruled out Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. It bears watching. More heavy rain on top of melting snowpack may lead to additional flooding concerns. Breezes pick up Tuesday and they will become quite gusty Wednesday and Thursday, perhaps over 50 mph at times.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW/W 5-15 G20 MPH

MONDAY: W 10-15 G20 MPH

TONIGHT: Isolated evening shower? Variably cloudy. Not as cold. LOW: 34

MONDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Milder. Not as windy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy with late rain and thunder. Icy mix or snow possible NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Early rain & thunder. Brief warm up. Turning windy. HIGH: 63 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Cloudy, colder, and windy. Flakes NORTH. HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Late showers? HIGH: 59

