WINTRY & WINDY SATURDAY AM, MORE SUN BY AFTERNOON

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues this morning for additional snow showers and wind gusts that may be over 40 mph. The heaviest additional snow will fall north of the Fox Valley but even a coating is possible farther south before it wraps up by midday. Highs will top out in the 30s during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies developing from northwest to southeast. Slick roads will be less common later in the day once the sun returns.

Much lighter winds and clear skies will set up a chilly night tonight. Look for lows in the teens and 20s, with some single digits across the Northwoods again. Another batch of light snow or mix is possible on Sunday, especially NORTH of the Fox Valley. This is in response to milder air moving back in. Highs on Sunday will range from the low 40s NORTH to the low 50s SOUTHWEST. Southerly winds may gust up to around 30 mph at times.

We have an active pattern shaping up heading into the work week and temperatures will remain on a roller coaster ride. Another powerful weather maker is on track for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Rain and thunder should develop by Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning. Gusty winds develop again too. The tradeoff? Milder air that may reach at least the mid 50s for a brief spell. A few snow flakes or snow showers may return Wednesday afternoon and Thursday as cooler air blows back in.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N 15-30 G40+ MPH

SUNDAY: S 10-20 G30 MPH

SATURDAY: Morning snow & wind. Afternoon clearing. HIGH: 37 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder and breezy. A spotty mix NORTH. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Not as windy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Cloudy and windy. Showers developing, with storms possible at night. HIGH: 46 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: Early rain & thunder with strong winds. Some snow possible FAR NORTH. HIGH: 55 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. A few flakes? Staying breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable. HIGH: 48

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.