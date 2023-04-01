SNOW OVERNIGHT... WINDY WITH PM SUNSHINE SATURDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Heavy snow in the north, rain for the rest Friday turning to snow later
By David Ernst
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues tonight as northern areas continue to see snow, and any rain-mix will change to snow. We likely stay dry for a time early Saturday around the Fox Valley before the snow moves into the area. For the Fox Cities, the snow may not begin until 3-5 a.m. Snow will come to and end over the course of Saturday morning. Additional totals will vary widely with areas north of Highway 64 seeing another 6-12″ while we probably don’t top 2″ from Green Bay southward.

As this weathermaker pulls away from us Saturday morning, fierce north winds will gust over 50 mph! The strong winds may cause isolated power outages across the area. Also, don’t be surprised if these winds cause ice shoves on the south end of Lake Winnebago and the waters of Green Bay. The wind will finally settle down towards Saturday evening. Temperatures will stay in the 30s all day Saturday, but we should get into some sunshine late.

Although skies will be clear for a time Saturday night, clouds will begin to fill back in for Sunday. A light round of wintry mix could track across areas north of Green Bay early Sunday afternoon. It will be milder, despite the potential for mix, with highs back into the 40s. Monday looks like the nicest day of the extended. Winds will be weaker and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs could also be in the 50s... for Green Bay, it would be the first time in 2023 we’ve been above the 50° mark. The weather looks to turn more active once again by the middle of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: N 20-30+ MPH

SUNDAY: S 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Any rain-mix turns to heavy snow... Highest totals NORTH. LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Morning snow. Fierce winds. Afternoon clearing. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder and breezy. A spotty mix NORTH. HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Warmer with less wind. HIGH: 53 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Cloudy and windy. Showers developing, with storms at night. HIGH: 45 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: Early showers with strong winds. Some snow possible FAR NORTH. HIGH: 52 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Still breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. HIGH: 47

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said this was a weapon used in the school shooting in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023.
U.S. surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023 -- here’s every event, mapped
After 95 years in the same family, Coonen Complete Service in Menasha is run by someone who's...
SMALL TOWNS: After 95 years, Menasha family’s legacy is under new ownership
Oshkosh police officers responded to a report of a student with a weapon and found an airsoft...
Police respond to weapons call to Oshkosh West High School
Storm brings rain, snow, sleet
WET SNOW, WINTRY MIX COMING LATE AFTERNOON, STORMS & WET SNOW THIS WEEKEND
Fire burned through the roof of an apartment building on Lavender Lane in Howard on March 31,...
Tenants evacuated safely during apartment fire in Howard

Latest News

Skiing
WBAY Snow & Ski Report
Major snow event in the North Woods, less farther south
A STRONG SPRING STORM THROUGH SATURDAY
First Alert Pinpoint Predictor for March 31, 2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rainstorms, snow, and dangerous winds
First Alert Weather forecast
A STRONG SPRING STORM THROUGH SATURDAY