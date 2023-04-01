Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say

Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.(BrandyTaylor via Canva | File)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri say two first responders were hit by a suspected drunken driver overnight.

KY3 reports officer Michale Bryson, 39, and firefighter Justin Sanders, 31, were parked on the side of the road when a driver of a pickup truck crossed over travel lanes and hit them.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Saturday at about 12:45 a.m. in Mansfield on Business Route 60.

Sanders was in the passenger seat of the car and died at the scene while Bryson was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said Sanders also worked as a Wright County EMT. He was participating in a ride-along when the collision happened.

The pickup driver, a 21-year-old man, suffered minor injuries in the crash and sought his own medical treatment, according to authorities.

He was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and is facing pending charges that include driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another person, first-degree assault and careless and imprudent driving.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Raye in court
Former Brown County employee sentenced for stealing county funds
Oshkosh police officers responded to a report of a student with a weapon and found an airsoft...
Police respond to weapons call to Oshkosh West High School
Fire burned through the roof of an apartment building on Lavender Lane in Howard on March 31,...
Tenants evacuated safely during apartment fire in Howard
After 95 years in the same family, Coonen Complete Service in Menasha is run by someone who's...
SMALL TOWNS: After 95 years, Menasha family’s legacy is under new ownership
Police said this was a weapon used in the school shooting in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023.
U.S. surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023 -- here’s every event, mapped

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
‘Follow your heart’: 102-year-old woman receives college degree
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
A 15-year-old rhino named Jontu has been euthanized at a Nebraska zoo due to health...
Zoo announces death of beloved 15-year-old rhinoceros