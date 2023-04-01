Oshkosh schools host state forensics tournament

(WBAY)
By Emily Roberts
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin forensics state tournament wrapped up after two days of intense competition among 70 schools.

“It’s like the best of the best here,” Jonah Ratajczak from Wayland Academy explained.

A thousand students from across the state competed in Oshkosh, hoping to take home a trophy.

“It is a little overwhelming even as a coach to see the huge number of kids but it’s incredible to see that they’re all coming together and doing something that they all love to do,” Asst. Coach Kirstin Hackbarth of Ronald Reagan High School in Milwaukee said.

Forensics categories range from acting to formal speeches to radio news reporting.

Action 2 News couldn’t sit in on the actual tournament to avoid swaying the results, but coaches and competitors stepped into the hallway between rounds.

“One of my favorite categories in particular is solo humorous. Any time you go into that round you know you’ll just have the biggest smile on your face,” Hathbarth said.

Ratajczak is one of the students looking to get a laugh out of the judges.

“It takes a lot to put all your energy into it. It’s really different from anything else... definitely facial expressions and movement. Trying to know, like, when to be serious and when to just get loud and have fun.”

Eva Valdez from Sheboygan South High School competed in oral interpretation.

Valdez said, “Your emotion, your sadness, your anger, your happiness, all just goes into your piece that you’re performing and then you give it to the judges.”

The tournament is so big it’s split between Oshkosh North and Oshkosh West High Schools. The tournament had major local representation.

“We have teams from Appleton, Neenah, all over the Fox Cities and from Green Bay. It’s been really kind of cool to see the entire community come together,” Head Coach at Oshkosh North Rebecca Haase said.

Competitors told Action 2 News forensics makes them a better student.

“A standard slideshow could be something extremely scary but when you look at it, you’re in forensics, you have people judge you and tell you if you’re good or not, things like that becomes like nothing to you,” Valdez said.

Check the Wisconsin Forensics Coaches’ Association website for results.

