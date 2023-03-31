Wausaukee man sentenced after 7th OWI conviction

A Wausaukee man arrested for his seventh OWI arrest. Story filed: March 23, 2023.(Marinette County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wausaukee man who was four times over the legal limit when he was arrested last year has been sentenced to prison time.

Daryl Wetor was sentenced Friday to three years in prison, with five years extended supervision.

He was convicted of his seventh OWI in Marinette County earlier this month. According to court documents, Daryl Wetor had a blood alcohol content of .346 when he was arrested last year, and police found three empty bottles of vodka in his car.

After his release, Wetor’s driver’s license will be revoked for three years. He then will have three years of an interlock device installed in his vehicle. He is ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

