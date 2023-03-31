TIMES OF RAIN, STORMS, SNOW & ICE THROUGH SATURDAY

Wet snow and wintry mix will become rain overnight for the Fox Valley, Green Bay and areas south. The Northwoods will continue to see wet snow and wintry mix through Friday morning. By 9 a.m. Friday far northern Wisconsin could see up to 6″ of snow and also 0.1″ - 0.2″ of ice. Temperatures will still be near 32° here, and hazardous travel can be expected. Around the Fox Cities, temperatures will be closer to 40° and should hold steady through the day. Winds will also be breezy from the southeast between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. There should be a lull in steady rain-snow midday Friday.

During the afternoon and early evening, heavier rain returns to the area... a few strong thunderstorms are also possible from the Fox Cities southward. Northern areas will continue seeing snow or a wintry mix. Overnight, any precipitation will turn to wet snow and continue into Saturday morning. Snow should end by midday Saturday. When all is said and done... overall snow totals will range from 8-12″ or more north of a line from Antigo to Crivitz. Totals will drop off sharply south with 2-4″ around Green Bay and 1-3″ for the Fox Cities and Lakeshore.

A northerly wind will be quite strong on Saturday with sustained speeds close to 30 mph... gusts upwards of 50 mph. While this will certainly create reduced visibility as the snow is falling early Saturday, it should be a wetter snow, so any drifting will be minimized. Highs Saturday will stay in the 30s, but we’ll be back into the 40s on Sunday... possibly the 50s on Monday! While next week does look milder overall, more unsettled weather is expected.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: N 20-30 G50 MPH

TONIGHT: Wintry mix turn to rain around Fox Valley… snow continues NORTH. Up to 6″ of snow and 0.2″ ice across northern areas. LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Morning snow-ice north. Midday lull. Scattered showers & PM thunderstorms, wintry mix north. Turns to all snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Wet snow through the morning. 2-4″ around the Fox Cities-GB... more than 10″ possible for far northern Wisconsin. HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light wintry mix possible, mainly NORTH. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, but likely dry and mild. HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain developing... wintry mix north. HIGH: 45 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and a wintry mix. Cloudy. HIGH: 46 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. HIGH: 44

