A STRONG SPRING STORM THROUGH SATURDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Periods of rain become widespread snow overnight followed by a fierce, gusty wind
By Steve Beylon
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a strong spring storm moves through our region. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for areas northwest of the Fox Cities. This may be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning soon...

Later this afternoon and through this evening, we’re expecting soaking rain with embedded thunderstorms. Some storms, mainly SOUTH of Green Bay, may be strong with hail and gusty winds. This widespread rain will switch over to snow overnight, with the heaviest totals across the Northwoods. Some folks near the Upper Michigan border will get a FOOT OR MORE of snow. Meanwhile, snowfall totals in the Fox Valley will only be an inch or two.

As this mighty weathermaker pulls away from us tomorrow morning, fierce north winds will gust over 50 mph! This may briefly cause near whiteout conditions as the snow wraps up early Saturday. The strong winds may also cause power outages across the area. Also, don’t be surprised if these winds cause ice shoves on the south end of Lake Winnebago and the waters of Green Bay. The wind will finally settle down towards Saturday evening.

Otherwise, the rest of the weekend forecast looks calmer... However, we may have to deal with yet another strong spring storm across the region Tuesday and Wednesday next week... Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NE 5-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: N 15-35+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Thinly foggy. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms. Then, soaking rain turns to heavy snow... Heaviest NORTH (see above narrative) LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Morning snow. Fierce winds. Afternoon clearing. HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Milder and breezy. Maybe a spotty mix NORTH. HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Warmer with less wind. HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Cloudy and windy. Showers developing, with storms at night. HIGH: 45 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Early showers with fierce winds. Some snow possible FAR NORTH. HIGH: 50, then falling LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Still breezy. HIGH: 42

