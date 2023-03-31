Police respond to weapons call to Oshkosh West High School
Police say the weapon was an airsoft gun that looked like a real firearm
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to West High School Friday when it was reported that a student might have a weapon.
Police located the student, and they located the weapon. They say the weapon was an airsoft gun facsimile, meaning it looked like a real firearm.
The police department said students are safe. We don’t know whether the student was taken into custody.
The investigation continues.
