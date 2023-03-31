Police respond to weapons call to Oshkosh West High School

Police say the weapon was an airsoft gun that looked like a real firearm
(WBAY file image)
(WBAY file image)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to West High School Friday when it was reported that a student might have a weapon.

Police located the student, and they located the weapon. They say the weapon was an airsoft gun facsimile, meaning it looked like a real firearm.

The police department said students are safe. We don’t know whether the student was taken into custody.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said this was a weapon used in the school shooting in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023.
U.S. surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023 -- here’s every event, mapped
Storm brings rain, snow, sleet
WET SNOW, WINTRY MIX COMING LATE AFTERNOON, STORMS & WET SNOW THIS WEEKEND
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Minnesota train derailment, ethanol fire renew safety fears
File photo of police lights
36-year-old driver dies after semi crash near Two Rivers
MI doctor shortage.
UW publishes new data on Wisconsin’s healthiest counties, some local counties rank high

Latest News

Emergency vehicles from Howard, Green Bay and Pulaski on the scene of an apartment building...
Tenants evacuated safely during apartment fire in Howard
Former Norman car dealership owner indicted
Man charged in fatal Neenah stabbing enters plea deal
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023
Schabusiness attorney wants change of venue for murder trial
Emergency vehicles at an apartment building fire in Howard
Fire burns in Howard apartment building attic