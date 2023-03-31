Police find missing 4-year-old boy and his dog

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township. (Source: New Jersey State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CNN) – A dramatic rescue of a 4-year-old boy in New Jersey was caught on camera.

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township.

The 4-year-old boy and his black lab had wandered away from their house and were missing for more than an hour.

While searching the woods, Trooper Ian Emmi and the child’s mother finally heard the boy off in the distance.

He was found about half a mile from his house, officials said. You can hear him tell the trooper through tears, “I lost my shoe.”

Thankfully, the terrified child was found safe and in good health with his dog by his side.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said this was a weapon used in the school shooting in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023.
U.S. surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023 -- here’s every event, mapped
Storm brings rain, snow, sleet
WET SNOW, WINTRY MIX COMING LATE AFTERNOON, STORMS & WET SNOW THIS WEEKEND
After 95 years in the same family, Coonen Complete Service in Menasha is run by someone who's...
SMALL TOWNS: After 95 years, Menasha family’s legacy is under new ownership
Oshkosh police officers responded to a report of a student with a weapon and found an airsoft...
Police respond to weapons call to Oshkosh West High School
Fire burned through the roof of an apartment building on Lavender Lane in Howard on March 31,...
Tenants evacuated safely during apartment fire in Howard

Latest News

“We’re leading the charge to get dirty trucks and buses – the most polluting vehicles – off our...
EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks
According to the Temple Police Department, the man was running through traffic on I-35 south...
Man climbs atop semi-truck on interstate, falls to his death, police say
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Who’s who in the Manhattan DA’s Donald Trump indictment
FILE - Fox News commentator Sean Hannity speaks during an interview at Fox News Studios, March...
Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial
Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was...
Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary, calls for justice