Packers Hall of Famer John Brockington dead at 74

John Brockington of the Green Bay Packers is shown in 1970. (AP Photo)
John Brockington of the Green Bay Packers is shown in 1970. (AP Photo)(AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers Legendary Fullback John Brockington has passed away at age 74. He was the first NFL player to rush for 1000 yards in each of his first 3 seasons.

“The Packers family was saddened to hear about the passing of John,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy on the Packers website. “One of the great runners of his era, John was an exciting player to watch with his powerful running style. Fans enthusiastically welcomed John back to Lambeau Field over the years, fondly remembering the 1972 division championship as well as the bright spots he provided in the less-successful seasons.

“I enjoyed getting to know John during his return visits to Green Bay and greatly respected his work in support of organ donation through the John Brockington Foundation. He leaves a wonderful legacy.

“We extend our condolences to his wife, Diane, and his family and friends.”

More information about Brockington’s legacy can be found on the Green Bay Packers website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said this was a weapon used in the school shooting in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023.
U.S. surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023 -- here’s every event, mapped
Storm brings rain, snow, sleet
WET SNOW, WINTRY MIX COMING LATE AFTERNOON, STORMS & WET SNOW THIS WEEKEND
After 95 years in the same family, Coonen Complete Service in Menasha is run by someone who's...
SMALL TOWNS: After 95 years, Menasha family’s legacy is under new ownership
Oshkosh police officers responded to a report of a student with a weapon and found an airsoft...
Police respond to weapons call to Oshkosh West High School
Fire burned through the roof of an apartment building on Lavender Lane in Howard on March 31,...
Tenants evacuated safely during apartment fire in Howard

Latest News

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday during the first...
Tatum scores 40 as Celtics dominate Bucks 140-99
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Luis Urias gets up after being tagged out at first during the...
Brewers blanked 4-0 by Cubs on Opening Day
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9)...
Jrue Holiday scores career-high 51 points, Bucks beat Pacers