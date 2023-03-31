Packers Hall of Famer John Brockington dead at 74

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers Legendary Fullback John Brockington has passed away at age 74. He was the first NFL player to rush for 1000 yards in each of his first 3 seasons.

“The Packers family was saddened to hear about the passing of John,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy on the Packers website. “One of the great runners of his era, John was an exciting player to watch with his powerful running style. Fans enthusiastically welcomed John back to Lambeau Field over the years, fondly remembering the 1972 division championship as well as the bright spots he provided in the less-successful seasons.

“I enjoyed getting to know John during his return visits to Green Bay and greatly respected his work in support of organ donation through the John Brockington Foundation. He leaves a wonderful legacy.

“We extend our condolences to his wife, Diane, and his family and friends.”

More information about Brockington’s legacy can be found on the Green Bay Packers website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.