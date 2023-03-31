Man charged in fatal Neenah stabbing enters plea deal

Former Norman car dealership owner indicted
Former Norman car dealership owner indicted(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Mandel Roy, a man accused in a fatal stabbing case, has entered a plea deal.

Originally charged with homicide, Roy’s plea deal brings the charge down to first degree recklessly endangering safety.

Roy had several other cases for other charges and those were combined with this case and dismissed. His sentencing is set for June 2.

Roy stabbed 22-year-old Rodger Ridgeway back in April 2021. Ridgeway was found along Martens Street in Neenah. The stabbing was the result of a fight at Gord’s Pub earlier that night.

Terran Colwell was also arrested in the case. She pleaded no contest back in July 2022 and was sentenced in September to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said this was a weapon used in the school shooting in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023.
U.S. surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023 -- here’s every event, mapped
Storm brings rain, snow, sleet
WET SNOW, WINTRY MIX COMING LATE AFTERNOON, STORMS & WET SNOW THIS WEEKEND
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Minnesota train derailment, ethanol fire renew safety fears
File photo of police lights
36-year-old driver dies after semi crash near Two Rivers
MI doctor shortage.
UW publishes new data on Wisconsin’s healthiest counties, some local counties rank high

Latest News

Emergency vehicles from Howard, Green Bay and Pulaski on the scene of an apartment building...
Tenants evacuated safely during apartment fire in Howard
(WBAY file image)
Police respond to weapons call to Oshkosh West High School
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023
Schabusiness attorney wants change of venue for murder trial
Emergency vehicles at an apartment building fire in Howard
Fire burns in Howard apartment building attic