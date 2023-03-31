INTERVIEW: Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich makes his case for second term

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Incumbent Eric Genrich is seeking a second term as mayor of Green Bay. He is facing off against challenger Chad Weininger.

The race itself has seen multiple partisan attack ads on both sides.

Before serving as Green Bay’s Mayor, Eric Genrich served in the state legislature from 2013 to 2019. Before that he worked for former State Senator Dave Hansen and former Congressmen Steve Kagen.

In the video above, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich makes his case for a second term. Action 2 News’ interview with his challenger Chad Weininger can be found here.

