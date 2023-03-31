Former Brown County employee sentenced for stealing county funds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Brown County tech employee accused of purchasing technology equipment with county funds and selling it to a private company was sentenced Friday.

Kevin Raye was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Raye was convicted back in November of using county money to buy equipment, and then selling it to private businesses and pocketing the money.

Raye was accused of selling over $600,000 in devices and parts purchased using county funds. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states Raye admitted to using the money on personal purchases and playing the stock markets.

