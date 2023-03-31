Former Brown County employee sentenced for stealing county funds

Kevin Raye
Kevin Raye(WBAY)
By Samantha Cavalli and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Brown County tech employee accused of purchasing technology equipment with county funds and selling it to a private company was sentenced Friday.

Kevin Raye was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Raye was convicted back in November of using county money to buy equipment, and then selling it to private businesses and pocketing the money.

Raye was accused of selling over $600,000 in devices and parts purchased using county funds. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states Raye admitted to using the money on personal purchases and playing the stock markets.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said this was a weapon used in the school shooting in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023.
U.S. surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023 -- here’s every event, mapped
Storm brings rain, snow, sleet
WET SNOW, WINTRY MIX COMING LATE AFTERNOON, STORMS & WET SNOW THIS WEEKEND
After 95 years in the same family, Coonen Complete Service in Menasha is run by someone who's...
SMALL TOWNS: After 95 years, Menasha family’s legacy is under new ownership
Oshkosh police officers responded to a report of a student with a weapon and found an airsoft...
Police respond to weapons call to Oshkosh West High School
Fire burned through the roof of an apartment building on Lavender Lane in Howard on March 31,...
Tenants evacuated safely during apartment fire in Howard

Latest News

'FORT' exam for teachers
State-required teaching exam sparks debate amid national teacher shortage
Major snow event in the North Woods, less farther south
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Get ready for snow
Incumbent Eric Genrich is seeking a second term as mayor of Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich makes his case for second term
Chad Weininger is challenging incumbent Eric Genrich for the position of Green Bay Mayor.
INTERVIEW: Chad Weininger running for Green Bay Mayor
Chad Weininger is challenging incumbent Eric Genrich for the position of Green Bay Mayor.
INTERVIEW: Chad Weininger running for Green Bay Mayor