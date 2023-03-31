Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from around Brown County are still fighting an apartment fire in Howard 90 minutes after the emergency call came in.

They’ve been at the scene on the 2600-block of Lavender Lane, near Cardinal Lane, since just after 4:30 a.m. They arrived to see flames shooting through the roof.

Many tenants already got themselves out of the building safely but firefighters began an apartment-to-apartment search for others and everyone was accounted for. A Howard fire lieutenant we spoke with didn’t know offhand how many people live there.

A box alarm was issued, bringing in fire crews from other departments, including Green Bay and Pulaski.

The lieutenant told Action 2 News a fire is still burning in the attic, which is why we continued to see white smoke coming from the building. Fire crews were using a ladder truck to attack those flames from the outside.

What started the fire wasn’t immediately known.

Fire crews responded to an apartment building on Lavender Lane before 5 a.m. Friday

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.