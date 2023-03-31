Driver dies in crash fleeing from Sheboygan County deputies

Police lights graphic.
Police lights graphic.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man leading deputies on a pursuit on Highway 28 died in a crash in southern Sheboygan County Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office says just before 8 ‘clock, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver didn’t stop.

As he fled from deputies, the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled over on the highway, south of Highway 144. That’s west of Random Lake. The driver died at the scene.

He’s identified only as a 30-year-old man from Kewaskum. His name wasn’t released, which is routine so family members can be notified first.

The Wisconsin State Patrol investigated the crash, and the preliminary investigation doesn’t show any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was requested to investigate. State law requires an outside agency to investigate any incident where law enforcement officers may be involved in a death.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says it won’t release any more information until Washington County’s investigation is completed.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said this was a weapon used in the school shooting in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023.
U.S. surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023 -- here’s every event, mapped
Storm brings rain, snow, sleet
WET SNOW, WINTRY MIX COMING LATE AFTERNOON, STORMS & WET SNOW THIS WEEKEND
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Minnesota train derailment, ethanol fire renew safety fears
File photo of police lights
36-year-old driver dies after semi crash near Two Rivers
MI doctor shortage.
UW publishes new data on Wisconsin’s healthiest counties, some local counties rank high

Latest News

Emergency vehicles at apartment fire in Howard
Howard apartment fire
Oshkosh fire trucks (file image)
10 people forced out of homes by apartment fire
Crime prevention in Green Bay receives huge grant
The money funds efforts to prevent violence
Emily Roberts explains how hazardous material are tracked
DEBRIEF: Local Chemical Transport