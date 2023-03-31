Dog named Lucky looking for new home after being tied to railroad tracks

When an officer responded, he noticed the leash tied to the dog’s neck was secured to the...
When an officer responded, he noticed the leash tied to the dog’s neck was secured to the tracks with a nail, tightening more and more as the dog tried to get away.(City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – A dog who was found tied to train tracks in San Antonio is now safely at an animal shelter and ready for adoption.

According to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, officers received a call about a yellow lab lying on the tracks. When an officer responded, he noticed the leash tied to the dog’s neck was secured to the tracks with a nail, tightening more and more as the dog tried to get away.

Hearing a train in the distance and knowing there wasn’t time to waste, the officer moved...
Hearing a train in the distance and knowing there wasn’t time to waste, the officer moved quickly and safely, helping the dog off the tracks.(City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)

Hearing a train in the distance and knowing there wasn’t time to waste, the officer moved quickly and safely, helping the dog off the tracks.

Before the two even got back to the vehicle, a train zoomed past.

Animal Care Services said they are beyond grateful to the person who reported seeing the dog, or else the situation would have ended in tragedy.

Now that Lucky has had some time to settle down, he is ready to find his forever family.
Now that Lucky has had some time to settle down, he is ready to find his forever family.(City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)

The shelter named the dog Lucky. Now that Lucky has had some time to settle down, he is ready to find his forever family.

To inquire about Lucky, contact the shelter here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said this was a weapon used in the school shooting in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023.
U.S. surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023 -- here’s every event, mapped
Storm brings rain, snow, sleet
WET SNOW, WINTRY MIX COMING LATE AFTERNOON, STORMS & WET SNOW THIS WEEKEND
After 95 years in the same family, Coonen Complete Service in Menasha is run by someone who's...
SMALL TOWNS: After 95 years, Menasha family’s legacy is under new ownership
FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the...
52 years after capture, orca Lolita may return to Pacific
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Minnesota train derailment, ethanol fire renew safety fears

Latest News

Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Dangerous storms, tornadoes forecast for US Midwest, South
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin...
Alec Baldwin codefendant gets 6 months probation on ‘Rust’ weapons charge
This photo provided by Aaron Paz shows Patricia Borges at Reading Hospital in West Reading,...
Factory explosion survivor, on fire, fell into chocolate vat
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
Flames coming through the roof of an apartment building in Howard
Fire investigators search attic of burned apartment building