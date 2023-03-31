Child care centers scramble to keep up with rising demand

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The issue of finding local child care doesn’t appear to be improving.

Action 2 News confirmed Tiny Town Childcare Center in Bellevue is shutting its doors in June because there aren’t enough workers.

Raising Wisconsin reported a 40% turnover rate for early childhood educators in our state, leaving some families struggling to find care.

“For every 45 slots that are available for childcare for infants toddlers and preschoolers there’s 100 children that are looking for those slots,” Executive Director Paula Breese with Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W. said.

Early childhood educators take home an average of $11-13 an hour, according to Raising Wisconsin. Wages are just part of what’s keeping people from applying.

“You have to look at payroll in particular and again our backs are against a wall when you can go up the street and make 18-20 dollars an hour... Centers do struggle because you’re seeing low wages and a lack of benefits,” Owner & Administrator of Cradle to Crayons Learning Center in Kimberly, Julie Stoffel, explained.

Raising Wisconsin said 80% of center-based teachers do not get health insurance through their employer. Stoffel told Action 2 News, the industry has a broken business model and the true cost of care isn’t something that can be put on families.

“Without charging our parents extreme amounts... which they’re already carrying the burden of having to pay quite a hefty fee to have their children in our care but that doesn’t even come close to what it would cost to add those additional benefits–401k, we’re just not able to do that,” Stoffel said.

As schools prepare to let out for summer break, child care centers are on the hunt for new hires to keep up with rising demand.

“I’m sure some programs are really hoping that they can get some college aged students to come in and carry on some of the staffing but some of them wont be,” Breese said. “So we may have to limit some of the childcare slots for those older school aged kids out of school for the summer time.”

Another hurdle is education.

Stoffel said, “You’re talking about having to carry certain education qualifications, CPR, first aid, background checks... just to be able to work in a facility.”

Alongside staffing, Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W. said there aren’t enough programs to keep up with rising demand.

“We need to increase the number of childcare programs that we have in this county. Not just staffing. Both programs and staffing need to be addressed,” Breese said.

Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W. offers free classes for people interested in entering the field through the end of May.

“They have to take certain entry level classes those are offered at NWTC but right now we offer them for free so if they want to think about working in a child care center they should connect with us so we can get them registered for those classes as soon as possible,” Breese urged.

Bresse said employers could be involved in creating solutions:

“Bigger employers, especially. They may have dollars they can put towards dollars for childcare for their staff and it can be a benefit and retention and actually hiring tool for them.”

Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W. applied for the Dream Up! Grant Program through the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families. If approved, they’ll find out in May.

According to the department’s webpage, “through this program, awarded communities receive strategic planning support and $75,000 in grant funding. Additional $5,000 stipends will be allocated to participating child care providers who submit updated business plans during the strategic planning process.”

The owner of Cradle to Crayons hopes parents and families advocate for child care professionals.

“Just get out there and say, ‘Hey we have a problem in our state with this childcare crisis. We can’t find childcare. What can we do?’ and get back to our state legislators and say ‘What are you doing?’ because we need help,” Stoffel said.

