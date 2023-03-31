Bucks not overly concerned after 41 point loss to Celtics

MILWAUKEE (WBAY) -The Bucks had a chance to really pull ahead in the East Thursday night, but instead, the Celtics humbling them with a 140-99 victory. Boston is now just two games back in the standings and have the tiebreaker.

The 41 point loss was Milwaukee’s second largest home defeat in team history.

Yes this was night two of a back-to-back, and yes, their schedule has been tough lately with five different cities in seven days.

However, the Bucks have not been able to perform on the largest stages. In March, they had tough losses to Philly, Golden State and Denver.

Then this year with Boston, the first game was a loss. The second game, Boston was without most of their stars and they still took Milwaukee to overtime. And then there was the crushing tie breaker on Thursday.

This could be an Eastern Conference Finals matchup, so if they’d have to face Boston in the playoffs, are they concerned at all?

“No. I think we’ve seen them in the playoffs before,” Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday said. “Obviously the regular season does mean something but the playoffs are a completely different beast where you kind of get to lock into players more individually, lock into teams and teams more individually. You always get a chance to bounce back. I feel like playing Brooklyn two years ago, first game we lost by 20, second game we lost by 40. At the end of that series we ended up on top. We’ll lock in differently and again playing a seven game series is completely different.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a different response.

“We know what the deal is. It’s not hard to understand. If you’re not focused, if you don’t play hard, they’re going to kick our a**,” the Greek Freak siad. “It’s not a level of question, it’s a fact. You have this in your head and it’s up to us to see how we’re going to deal with it. Are we going to go and play the same way. We got to change some stuff, we got to compete. We got to have some pride.”

The Bucks and Celtics have built a rivalary over the years, especially in the playoffs. Last season, it was Boston who knocked the Bucks out of the playoffs in Game 7 of the East semifinals.

