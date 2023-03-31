6-year-old dies after given enough Benadryl to kill an adult man, officials say

Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a...
Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child. Christopher Allen Stewart, 48, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child.(Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Two parents were arrested in South Carolina on child abuse charges after the death of their 6-year-old son.

Sarah Elizabeth Stewart, 32, was charged with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child. Christopher Allen Stewart, 48, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Greer on Oct. 30, 2022, to help EMS with an unresponsive child.

Initially, deputies said the child’s parents told officials enforcement that the child fell out of a recliner, hit his head on a hard floor and suffered a seizure.

EMS took the child to a nearby hospital and informed deputies before they left the home that the child’s “prognosis was grim.”

The boy died at the hospital later that day, and an extensive investigation began.

The toxicology results revealed the child died from an overdose of Benadryl. The report showed the boy, who weighed 45 pounds, had enough Benadryl in his system to kill an adult man.

Authorities said both parents said in interviews with detectives the boy’s mother gave their son Benadryl because he was hyperactive.

A search warrant of the home revealed the child was living in filthy conditions, and his autopsy showed he had bruises in various stages of healing.

It was also learned that child abuse referrals had been made to the South Carolina Department of Social Services before this incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said this was a weapon used in the school shooting in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023.
U.S. surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023 -- here’s every event, mapped
Storm brings rain, snow, sleet
WET SNOW, WINTRY MIX COMING LATE AFTERNOON, STORMS & WET SNOW THIS WEEKEND
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Minnesota train derailment, ethanol fire renew safety fears
File photo of police lights
36-year-old driver dies after semi crash near Two Rivers
MI doctor shortage.
UW publishes new data on Wisconsin’s healthiest counties, some local counties rank high

Latest News

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.
Inflation slowed in February, according to gauge
Emergency vehicles from Howard, Green Bay and Pulaski on the scene of an apartment building...
Tenants evacuated safely during apartment fire in Howard
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern over derailment
Biden calls on Russia to release detained American Evan Gershkovich in first public comments....
'Let him go:' Biden calls on Russia to release WSJ reporter