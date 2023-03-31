10 people forced out of homes by apartment fire

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire forced 10 people living in an apartment building on Oshkosh’s Evans St. out of their homes Thursday night.

The Oshkosh Fire Department was sent to the apartment building just before 8:30 and found smoke and flames coming from one apartment on the second floor. It took 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

There was extensive damage to one apartment. There was minor damage to neighboring apartments. Firefighters are still investigating the cause.

No one was hurt. Tenants received help from the American Red Cross.

