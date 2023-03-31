10 people forced out of homes by apartment fire

Oshkosh fire trucks (file image)
Oshkosh fire trucks (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire forced 10 people living in an apartment building on Oshkosh’s Evans St. out of their homes Thursday night.

The Oshkosh Fire Department was sent to the apartment building just before 8:30 and found smoke and flames coming from one apartment on the second floor. It took 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

There was extensive damage to one apartment. There was minor damage to neighboring apartments. Firefighters are still investigating the cause.

No one was hurt. Tenants received help from the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said this was a weapon used in the school shooting in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023.
U.S. surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023 -- here’s every event, mapped
Storm brings rain, snow, sleet
WET SNOW, WINTRY MIX COMING LATE AFTERNOON, STORMS & WET SNOW THIS WEEKEND
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Minnesota train derailment, ethanol fire renew safety fears
File photo of police lights
36-year-old driver dies after semi crash near Two Rivers
MI doctor shortage.
UW publishes new data on Wisconsin’s healthiest counties, some local counties rank high

Latest News

Emergency vehicles at apartment fire in Howard
Howard apartment fire
Police lights graphic.
Driver dies in crash fleeing from Sheboygan County deputies
Crime prevention in Green Bay receives huge grant
The money funds efforts to prevent violence
Emily Roberts explains how hazardous material are tracked
DEBRIEF: Local Chemical Transport