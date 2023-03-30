WET SNOW, WINTRY MIX COMING LATE AFTERNOON, STORMS & WET SNOW THIS WEEKEND

The next weathermaker has formed off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado creating a long and strong warm front across the Midwest. The warm front will initiate the first round of precipitation with wet snow and wintry mix starting late afternoon into nightfall on Thursday. The wet snow and wintry mix will continue until shortly before midnight Friday where the wet snow will convert over to rain from the Fox Valley toward Green Bay as well as the lakeshore. The Northwoods will continue to see wet snow and wintry mix into Friday. By Friday morning, 1-3″ of wet snow is possible with higher amounts in the Northwoods. Winds will also be breezy from the southeast between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph.

On Friday, most of northeast Wisconsin will be dealing with showers and even some thunderstorms by the afternoon, but the Northwoods will continue to see a wintry mix and wet snow since temperatures will stay along the freezing line. Travel could be dangerous for the Northwoods and further north due to wet snow and ice concerns. Because of this, the NWS has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Marinnette, Oconto, Menominee, Shawano, and Waupaca County until Saturday afternoon. The wet snow will eventually return by Saturday morning for all of northeast Wisconsin. By the end of it, 2-4″ of wet snow is possible from Fox Valley through Green Bay and lake shore, 5-8″ for the Northwoods with some areas seeing more. By Saturday afternoon, sunshine will return to start melting away the wet snow.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Sunny start, clouds increase. Late afternoon wet snow and wintry mix. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Wet snow to start, 1-3″ possible with isolated ice, then rain after midnight with wintry mix (NORTH). LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Scattered showers & thunderstorms, wintry mix (NORTH) HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Early wet snow, 2-6″ of snow with higher amounts up north. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, chance of showers. HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Very mild. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. Cloudy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers. Cloudy. HIGH: 50

