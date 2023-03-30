UW publishes new data on Wisconsin’s healthiest counties, some local counties rank high

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Calumet County is the sixth healthiest county out of 72 counties overall in Wisconsin, according to new data released this week by University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Door County also ranked fairly high at number nine on the list, with Outagamie at 12, Sheboygan at 18, Kewaunee at 20, Brown at 22, and Winnebago at 39. Menominee County ranked last.

According to the UW Population Health Institute’s website, County Health Rankings are based on a model of population health that emphasizes the many social, economic, physical, clinical and other factors that influence how long and how well people live.

“This model is not intended to provide a complete picture of everything that influences health and equity,” the website’s FAQ adds.

The model used for the County Health Rankings measures health factors such as health behaviors (including tobacco use, as well as diet and exercise), clinical care (which includes access to care and quality of care), social and economic factors, and physical environment like air and water quality, and housing and transit. The model also looks at health outcomes such as length and quality of life.

A full list ranking all 72 counties, as well as a break down of the data, can be found at this site.

