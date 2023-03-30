Suspect in Omro murder, standoff case bound over for trial

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Joseph Olvera is now bound over for trial for first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Olvera is accused of killing his girlfriend Johanna Schultz and engaging in a standoff with deputies. A Thursday hearing found probable cause to move forward with a trial, according to online court records.

According to a criminal complaint, 22-year-old Joseph Olvera was arrested on March 11 at his apartment on the 500 block of Spruce Street.

In the complaint, Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene after Olvera called 911 stating he strangled and killed his girlfriend. He said he had multiple weapons and was going to end his life. Dispatch advised they could hear what sounded like gunshots.

Inside the residence, the complaint said the body of a 20-year-old woman, identified as Johanna Schultz, was found dead at the scene.

The SWAT team, police, and negotiators spent roughly 8 hours at the scene according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:00 a.m., Olvera exited the apartment with a gun while wearing body armor, according to court documents. After negotiations, Olvera dropped the handgun and took off the body armor, and was taken into custody.

Schultz and Olvera were dating on and off, according to friends and family members law enforcement interviewed stated in the complaint. They said Schultz and Olvera’s relationship was toxic and would regularly argue several times a month.

Olvera confirmed with deputies he and Schultz were the only people in the apartment that night and it was locked. He also told police he didn’t remember how Schultz died because he was drunk.

An autopsy report determined Schultz died of “smothering”. Schultz was a student at Marian University. They held a vigil to honor her memory on March 14.

Olvera’s next court date is May 22.

