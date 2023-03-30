Plants make sounds similar to bubble wrap popping, study says

Researchers at Tel Aviv University discovered that plants make sounds.
Researchers at Tel Aviv University discovered that plants make sounds.(Freepik.com)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Plants may seem like they’re completely silent, but according to a new study, they’re not.

Researchers found that plants actually make popping noises. They also make more sounds when they’re thirsty or under certain kinds of stress.

A professor at Tel Aviv University and her team made the discovery.

In the study, they placed tobacco and tomato plants in sound-proof acoustic boxes with ultrasound microphones and recorded them.

When translated into a frequency humans can hear, the noises were similar to the “pop” of popcorn or bubble wrap.

The researchers said they don’t know exactly how the sounds are made, but they are undetectable to the human ear.

The experts suspect the noises come from cavitation when an air bubble in the plant’s water column collapses under pressure and makes a click or pop sound.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights
36-year-old driver dies after semi crash near Two Rivers
Kaitlyn Skar has been charged with repeated sex assault of same child and child enticement.
Green Bay woman accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy
Two Chicago man are accused of stealing checks and attempting to cash them across Wisconsin.
Two Chicago men accused of mail theft, fraud in Northeast Wisconsin
FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Potentially deadly ‘Candida Auris’ fungal infection spreading across U.S.
Police said this was a weapon used in the school shooting in Nashville on Monday, March 27, 2023.
U.S. surpasses 125 mass shootings in 2023 -- here’s every event, mapped

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
FILE - Handguns are displayed at a pawn shop Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
Florida Senate OKs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit
FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig...
New FBI documents: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Evacuations end after fiery Minnesota ethanol derailment
DEBIREF: How trains carrying hazardous materials are monitored locally
DEBIREF: How trains carrying hazardous materials are monitored locally