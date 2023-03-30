Outagamie County lists 3 priorities in Community Health Plan

Person in Hospital Bed
Person in Hospital Bed(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County is releasing a Community Health Plan, and officials say three priorities were identified.

Mental health, access to care, and housing and homeless are the three most important on the list for the community.

Outagamie Public Health partnered with more than 40 organizations and received more than 300 votes from the community in creating this plan, which covers this year through 2025.

County officials say with this plan, they can now take action on what is most important to the people who live in the county.

