MULTI-DAY STORM SYSTEM ARRIVES THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Lows tumble into the teens in most spots tonight under mainly clear skies... Another potent weather maker will affect our area from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. Clouds thicken Thursday and we expect a band of snow or wintry mix to move in by late afternoon. Highs ahead of this activity will be in the lower 40s. Snow lifts to the north during the evening and a gradual switch over to rain will occur from Green Bay southward.

This first wave of rain-snow will move away Friday morning, and there may be a lull in precipitation into Friday afternoon. While a dusting to an inch of snow is possible Thursday evening around the Fox Cities, rain would be expected through the night. Northern areas will see mostly snow and could receive 3-5″ of snow through Friday morning.

Steadier precipitation returns later Friday afternoon. Heavy rain and thunder are possible around the Fox Cities, but a mix could linger across the far north. Some strong or severe storms could develop across southern parts of Wisconsin, but it’s unlikely that this activity would make it up here.

Rain will turn back to snow Friday night and Saturday morning as we get on the back side of the storm. Strong winds will also develop, perhaps gusting 30-40 mph. The combination of snow and wind will likely lead to travel issues across part of NE Wisconsin for the first part of Saturday. An additional 2-6″ of snow may fall across our area with this 2nd round of snow... meaning the Northwoods and the U.P. may see upwards of a foot of total snow.

Temperatures should still be mild on Friday with highs back in the 40s once again. We’ll stay in the 30s for Saturday afternoon as the snow winds down. Next week is looking milder, but more unsettled weather is expected.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: E 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & cold. Wind chills in teens and single digits. LOW: 14

THURSDAY: Early sun then turning cloudy. Snow & mix developing by mid to late PM. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Early lull in precip, then areas of rain and some embedded thunder. Mix far north? HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Morning snow & wind. Turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light wintry mix possible. HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. A little milder. A stray sprinkle? HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with late rain or a wintry mix. HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Thunder? HIGH: 53

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.