Leo Frigo Bridge (I-43) lane closures begin Monday, WisDOT says

I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge (WBAY file photo)
I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WisDOT reminds drivers that long-term, continuous lane closures begin Monday, April 3, on the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay.

I-43 at the Leo Frigo Bridge will be restricted to one lane of travel with a reduced speed limit of 55 mph.

Lane closures will create delays on I-43, WisDOT says. These delays may be significant during peak travel times. Please consider alternate routes to cross the Fox River.

Lane and ramp closures include: Southbound I-43 continuous lane closure on the bridge. Southbound I-43 will have one lane of travel for motorists to use the entire duration of construction.

Additionally, a continuous northbound I-43 lane closure will take place at start of construction and near the end of construction. Off-peak lane closures on northbound I-43 will occur during the middle stages of work.

Also, the southbound I-43 on-ramp from Atkinson Drive will be closed. Those seeking I-43 access from Atkinson Drive will continue on US 141 to WIS 57 to Webster Avenue and use the Webster Avenue ramp to join I-43.

The lane closures are part of a $5 million contract to paint the arch span of the bridge and install lighting. Work is expected to finish in fall of this year.

