Jrue Holiday scores career-high 51 points, Bucks beat Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9)...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a career-high 51 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points in a triple-double and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 149-136 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo added 17 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Bucks improve to 55-21. The two-time NBA MVP was an assist shy of a triple-double at halftime with 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He returned after sitting out Monday night in a victory at Detroit because of a sore knee.

Holiday had 18 points in the third quarter, when the Bucks scored a season-high 46 points to build a 12-point lead. He was 20 of 30 from the field with three 3-pointers and hit 8 of 10 free throws. His previous best was 40 points in an overtime victory over visiting Boston on Feb. 14.

Brook Lopez added 21 points for the Bucks.

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin led Indiana — playing without its top three scorers — with 29 points. Aaron Nesmith had 22 and Jordan Nwora 18. Jalen Smith fouled out early in the fourth with 17. Rookie Andrew Nembhard had 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Skar has been charged with repeated sex assault of same child and child enticement.
Green Bay woman accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy
The Whitewater community held a candlelight vigil for a baby found dead in a field near a...
Police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in field
FILE - This undated photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Potentially deadly ‘Candida Auris’ fungal infection spreading across U.S.
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
File Graphic
Two teens arrested for Kwik Trip robbery in Manitowoc

Latest News

The Green Bay Phoenix introduced Sundance Wicks as the ninth head basketball coach in program...
Sunny Wicks era officially dawns for Green Bay basketball
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws during the second half of an NFL preseason...
LaFleur: Transitioning from Rodgers to Love will be a “progression’
4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers’s Hall of Fame career in Green Bay
GMs for Packers, Jets discuss status of Rodgers trade talks
UW-Oshkosh begins spring practice under new head coach Peter Jennings.
UW-Oshkosh releases 2023 football schedule