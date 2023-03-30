Hospice patient celebrating 104th birthday says ‘good ol’ homemade bread’ is the secret to longevity

Rachel Bartschi said she enjoys telling stories from her experiences over the past century.
Rachel Bartschi said she enjoys telling stories from her experiences over the past century.
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 30, 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (Gray News) – A woman in Georgia celebrated her 104th birthday Thursday surrounded by family and nurses at SunCare Hospice.

Rachel Bartschi said she enjoys telling stories from her experiences over the past century.

Bartschi attended school at a two-room schoolhouse in Gilmore, Idaho – a company mining town.

“I was a well-behaved student,” she said. “However, I do remember on one occasion I wore the dunce cap.”

Bartschi married a World War II soldier and raised her family in Murphys, California, in a time where she said, “men went to work, and women were in the home.”

Rachel Bartschi and her husband raised a family together in California.
Rachel Bartschi and her husband raised a family together in California.

“I lived through the Great Depression and saw Franklin D. Roosevelt speak from the back of a caboose,” she said.

She enjoyed retirement by traveling with her husband. Now, she lives with her family in Savannah, Georgia.

Her secret to longevity includes eating from her home garden and “good ol’ homemade bread.”

“My husband and I had a large garden that took up the entire backyard,” Bartschi explained.

Happy birthday, Rachel!

