Haase pleads not guilty to cold-case murders of Togstad, Mumbrue

Tonna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue were murdered in March, 1992
Tonna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue were murdered in March, 1992(WBAY file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Tony Haase pleaded not guilty Thursday to a double murder in Weyauwega that went unsolved for 30 years.

Tony Haase, 52, is facing trial on two counts of 1st Degree Murder, the criminal charge that was in effect when Tanna Togstad and Tim Mumbrue were killed in 1992. Togstad, 23, and Mumbrue, 34, were stabbed to death in Togstad’s home.

Haase, who doesn’t have a criminal history, only became a suspect recently based on DNA evidence. He was arrested last August. A trial date wasn’t immediately set. He’ll have a status conference in July.

According to prosecutors, Haase blamed Togstad’s father for causing a snowmobile crash that killed his father when they were both children.

In the criminal complaint, Haase told investigators on the night of the murders he was bar hopping, getting into a drunken stupor, and started thinking about his father’s death. He went to Togstad’s house to confront her about his father’s death.

Haase said he didn’t go to the house to hurt anyone, but he got into a fight with Mumbrue. Haase had a knife -- he couldn’t remember if he’d brought it or it was in the house -- and stabbed Mumbrue and then stabbed Togstad, who was yelling.

