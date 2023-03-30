Green Bay awarded $1 million grant to create Office of Violence Prevention

"The City of Green Bay is pleased to share that it has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) - Wisconsin Community Safety Fund (WCSF) in partnership with the state of Wisconsin to be used towards creating and sustaining an Office of Violence Prevention (OVP)"(City of Green Bay)
By Samantha Cavalli and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay announced Thursday it has been awarded a $1 million grant to create an Office of Violence Prevention (OVP).

The grant comes from the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) - Wisconsin Community Safety Fund (WCSF) in partnership with the state of Wisconsin.

The grant was announced Thursday during a news conference that featured Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

“For too long, our communities have been asked to do more with less as public safety costs over the last decade have increased while state aid to local communities has been cut or held flat. Folks, that’s not safe or sustainable,” said Governor Tony Evers.

A news release that accompanied the announcement said the office is intended to address crime in various ways such as deterrence, tracking underlying contributing factors, researching incidents with high likelihood of retaliation, developing reduction strategies, and identifying at-risk individuals.

Green Bay and communities around the country have seen an uptick in antisocial behaviors and some violent crimes in recent years, the news release said.

In response, the City of Green Bay retained the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform (NICJR) to provide an analysis of violent crime in the community. The NICJR report recommended several strategies, including the need for greater investment in community-based services often provided by an OVP.

The awarded grant is expected to fund the OVP during its first three years.

